Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,723,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,092,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

