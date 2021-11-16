SKALE Network Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $804.26 million and $77.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

