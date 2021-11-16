Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 219,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,235. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

