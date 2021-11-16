Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.97.

ZZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

