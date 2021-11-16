Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE ZZZ opened at C$40.74 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.24 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.