Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,717. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

