SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

