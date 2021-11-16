SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 575.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.