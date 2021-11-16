Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

