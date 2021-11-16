Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $398.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,116. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock worth $343,418,980. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

