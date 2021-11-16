So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 10,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $523.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

