Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

