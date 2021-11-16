Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.59 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $28.43 million and $753,111.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.03 or 0.99657852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.06 or 0.06996356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,017,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.