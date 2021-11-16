Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.18. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 20,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$25.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

