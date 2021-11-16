Somerset Trust Co Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35. The company has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

