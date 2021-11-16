Somerset Trust Co Has $2.17 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

NYSE COF traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $153.25. 30,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

