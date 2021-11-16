Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.