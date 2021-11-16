Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

ADI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

