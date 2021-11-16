Somerset Trust Co Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,861. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

