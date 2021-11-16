Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

