Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
