Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

