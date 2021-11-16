Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 1.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $1,658.48. 13,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,436. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,451.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,413.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $880.00 and a one year high of $1,704.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

