Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

