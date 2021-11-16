S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

