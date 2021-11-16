S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

