SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 16,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

