SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 16,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.