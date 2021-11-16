SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.