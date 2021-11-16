SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

