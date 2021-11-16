SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,037,000.

SPEM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 15,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

