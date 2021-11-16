SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $115,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

