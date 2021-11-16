Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

