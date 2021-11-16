Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $653.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $690.56.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

