Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $495,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $44,493,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after purchasing an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

