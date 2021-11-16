Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 44,317 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,840,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,090,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 677,127 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

