Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

