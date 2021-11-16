Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Limelight Networks by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 170,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $410.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

