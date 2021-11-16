Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 529,921 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $612.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

