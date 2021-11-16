Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

