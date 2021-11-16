Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Tops $0.93

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $22,854.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,741,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,841 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

