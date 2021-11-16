SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a growth of 2,685.5% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

