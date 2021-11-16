Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €53.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM stock opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Friday. Stabilus has a one year low of €55.40 ($65.18) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

