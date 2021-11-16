StageZero Life Sciences (SZLSF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS: SZLSF) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -3,694.46% -252.49% -117.31%

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -1.09 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 8.26

StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 195 710 1170 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 18.27%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences peers beat StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

