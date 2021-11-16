Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 3,136 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SXI opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standex International by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

