State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,750 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock worth $75,706,273 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

