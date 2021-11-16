State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $438.92 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

