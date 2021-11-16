State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.89 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

INVH opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

