State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

