State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $364.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $364,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

