State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,257 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,781 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,422. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

