State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,461 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $345.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.55 and a 200-day moving average of $291.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $349.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

